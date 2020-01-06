Charlize Theron Sends 'Bachelor' Peter Weber A Message: 'Do Not Let Me Down'

Also available on the NBC app

Charlize Theron is ready for Pilot Pete to take flight on his journey to love! The actress chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover at the 2020 Golden Globes about her obsession with the hit ABC show "The Bachelor." The "Bombshell" star shared a very special message to the show new leading man, Peter Weber, sharing her hopes for the upcoming season. Plus, Charlize revealed what her tagline would be if she was on the reality show.

