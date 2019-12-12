Charlize Theron Reacts To Bathrobe Malfunction While Cheering Over SAG Nomination: 'I Got So Excited'

Also available on the NBC app

Charlize Theron got a little too enthusiastic on the morning of the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations! In a hilarious Instagram video, the "Bombshell" actress cheered in bed as she and her co-stars received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – and she accidentally let her bathrobe slip open while she was celebrating! "I was flashing my privates I got so excited," Charlize told Access Hollywood at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala later that day. Access also spoke to event honoree Reese Witherspoon about the upcoming Golden Globes, where she and fellow "Friends" Green sisters Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate will all be in the same room for the very first time!

