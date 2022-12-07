Charlize Theron spoke with Access Hollywood at The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala and she shared about being honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership award, which recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists. She also spoke about wanting her children’s approval saying, “For some reason no matter how old and jaded and dead you are inside, there’s just this little thing inside you that always wants to get their approval and I don’t know where that comes from.”

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight