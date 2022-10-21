Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington became fast friends while working on their latest film, and they have their kids to thank. Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with the pair recently and they explained their bond. "We had that instant working mom bond," Kerry said. Charlize wasn't able to bring her kids to set with her, so she jokingly said she bribed Kerry's for love. "[I was] slipping them candy...her kids are so cute," she gushed. "The School for Good and Evil" is out now on Netflix.

