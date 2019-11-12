Charlize Theron Is Ready To Binge 'Love Island' With Nicole Kidman & Margot Robbie (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Charlize Theron is a reality TV fan! The "Bombshell" star tells Access Hollywood at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards that she and co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are planning a "binging session" to catch up on "Love Island" together. Will there be snacks? The Oscar winner also shares gratitude for receiving the mag's "Rebel" honor – and jokes why she thinks the title is "way too cool" for her.

