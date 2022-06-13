Main Content

Charlize Theron Is Planning Playdates For Her Girls With Kerry Washington's Kids

CLIP06/13/22

Created in 2007, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project advances the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa. Access Hollywood spoke to Charlize at CTAOP's Block Party at Universal Studios in honor of the organization turning 15. She discussed the project's work and shared how much she loved working with Kerry Washington in "The School for Good and Evil." Charlize also said she and her co-star will "get our kids together for sure" for a future playdate.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, interview, celebrity
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.