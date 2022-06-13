Created in 2007, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project advances the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa. Access Hollywood spoke to Charlize at CTAOP's Block Party at Universal Studios in honor of the organization turning 15. She discussed the project's work and shared how much she loved working with Kerry Washington in "The School for Good and Evil." Charlize also said she and her co-star will "get our kids together for sure" for a future playdate.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight