Charlize Theron is proud Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are shining a spotlight on South Africa. The "Bombshell" actress praised the royal couple's recent trip to her homeland while chatting with Access Hollywood at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, where she was honored with the Career Achievement Award. "I'm always grateful to people who are willing to take the time and the energy to go there, to spend time with the incredible people of that continent, and to let the world know that they're there, they're incredible, they're resilient, they're our future leaders," Charlize said. "We should invest in them."

