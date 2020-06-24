Also available on the NBC app

Charlize Theron opened up with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about what her "dream" is for her two daughters. The actress got emotional over how thankful she is to have her girls, Jackson, 8, and August, 3, be able to "look up" to her co-star Kiki Layne, who explained to Access Hollywood how she’s trying to leave the door open for people of color to come after her. Charlize and KiKi also chatted about what fans can expect from their new film, "The Old Guard," which will be available to stream on Netflix July 10.

