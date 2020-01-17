Charlize Theron Cry-Laughs Over Her Most Cringe-Worthy Date: He Told Me To 'Make Out With' His Nose!

Also available on the NBC app

Charlize Theron has had her fair share of awkward first dates, but this might be the weirdest one of all time! While visiting "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week, the "Bombshell" star told the story of her worst date ever, and the memory of it made her laugh so hard that she cried. After a "lovely" night out, a twentysomething Charlize kissed her date in the car, but he then made an odd request. "He pulled away and whispered, 'Make out with my nose,'" she recalled, tearing up. "I swear on my life. I've never forgotten it, because I've yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose."

Appearing: