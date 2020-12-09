Main Content

Charlize Theron Compares Herself To Kylie Jenner After 5-Year-Old Daughter Gives Her Makeover

Charlize Theron's lips don't lie! The Oscar-winning actress jokingly shared a side-by-side comparison to cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner after getting a bold makeover from her 5-year-old daughter, August. The "Atomic Blonde" star gave fans a close-up shot of the little one's artistry, which included orange eyeshadow and bright red lipstick smeared on her mouth and cheek. The final result was a far cry from the photo of Jenner modeling a perfect pink pout. Theron hilariously quipped in the caption, "Who's who?"

