Charlize Theron is setting the record straight on her former romance with Sean Penn. The "Atomic Blonde" star denied reports of a past engagement to the actor and director during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show." She said, "That's not true. No. I did not almost get married to Sean. That's such bulls**t. It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. Like no, I wasn't going to marry him. It was nothing like that."

