Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating Sarah McBride! The 30-year-old made history on election night by becoming the first transgender state senator in the United States. After beating her republican opponent Steve Washington and was elected Delaware's state senate, she took to twitter to thank her supporters, writing, "We did it. I hope tonight shows an lgbtq kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too." A number of celebs quickly congratulated Sarah on her big win, including Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron.

