Charlie Sheen Reveals Why He Turned Down 'Dancing With The Stars'

Don't expect to see Charlie Sheen on the dance floor! Us Weekly reports the actor turned down a deal with ABC to compete on Season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars" with pro Cheryl Burke. "I was very flattered by ABC and their offer," he told the outlet. "But at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can't dance." The "Spin City" alum's casting was said to be part a bigger negotiation with the network for Charlie star in a pilot, but it was "contingent upon his participation with [the show]."

