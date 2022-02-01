Also available on the nbc app

Charlie Puth spoke exclusively to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Frito-Lay's Flammin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos campaign and also reflected on Justin Bieber pranking him recently. The musician also revealed that he knows who the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show surprise guest is going to be, "I know some inside information of another guest that’s coming out…I’m not allowed to say."

