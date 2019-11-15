Charlie Puth Reveals His Favorite And Most-Hated Christmas Songs

Also available on the NBC app

Holiday season is upon us, so Access Hollywood sat down with Charlie Puth at SiriusXM's "Dial Up The Moment" kick-off event and got the inside scoop on the singer’s festive traditions! Some songs the “Mother” singer holds close to his heart, and he crooned a sweet mini-rendition of the “Christmas Song” to prove just how well he knows it. He also gave this one well-loved holiday song a big thumbs down! Tune in to hear more about how Charlie plans on spending his holidays. Charlie's performance at the event was the first that SiriusXM will host over the next month, as they plan to bring popup performances by some big stars to cities all across the country as part of the campaign!

