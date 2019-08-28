Charlie Puth and Wayne Brady Improv Hilarious Songs On Tour Bus With David Dobrik

Also available on the NBC app

Charlie Puth and Wayne Brady put their musical talents to the test on a drive around Hollywood with YouTuber David Dobrik. David captured the "I Warn Myself" singer and the "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" star making up hilarious songs for his latest vlog, and the guys made an unlikely yet impressive comedic duo. Along with riffing off of each other, they also interacted with strangers on the street and sang about them.

