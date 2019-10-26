Charlie Puth 'Almost Died Twice' From Persistent Illness On Tour: 'It Was Really Tough'

Also available on the NBC app

Charlie Puth had two major health scares during his early years of fame. During an interview on ITV's "Lorraine," the "Mother" singer revealed that he "almost died twice" while touring due to an ongoing illness. "It was rough. I was sick for like a year with a cold, and I wasn't really taking care of myself," he said. Now, Charlie has gotten his health back on track and is thinking of embarking on a new tour for his upcoming album.

