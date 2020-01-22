Charlie Hunnam Teases An 'Undeniable Attraction' Between Him And Hugh Grant

Also available on the NBC app

Talk about the ultimate British bromance! "The Gentlemen" co-stars Charlie Hunnam and Hugh Grant tell Francisco Caceres of Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia" about hitting it off right away while working on the upcoming Guy Ritchie caper. Charlie even teases that there was an "undeniable attraction" between the two! The pair and their castmates Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery and Matthew McConaughey also play a game to decide which of them is the best dresser, the most likely to pick up the tab at dinner and the go-to source for dating advice! "The Gentlemen" hits theaters on Jan. 24.

