Charlie Hunnam spoke with Access Hollywood about his new show, “Shantaram.” The star reveals what drew him to the role, as well as how fans of “Sons of Anarchy” might react to the new show. He also reveals he would love to play his “Sons of Anarchy” character Jax again one day. “Shantarm” premieres Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 on Apple TV+.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight