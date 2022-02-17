Main Content

Charlie Day Was 'Psyched' For Pete Davidson's Cameo In His New Movie: 'Who Doesn't Like Him?'

CLIP02/17/22
Charlie Day joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about his new movie "I Want You Back" and about some of his co-stars from the movie. One of the cameos in the film was from none other than Pete Davidson! Charlie said, "Pete is a giant 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' fan, so he really wanted to work with me and I of course love Pete on SNL. Who doesn't like him? And so yeah, we were psyched." "I Want You Back" is streaming on Prime Video now.

Tags: charlie day, I Want You Back, pete davidson, Always Sunny, amazon prime
Clips

