Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Split After More Than 1 Year Together (Report)
CLIP 06/04/22
Main Content
Charlie Day joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about his new movie "I Want You Back" and about some of his co-stars from the movie. One of the cameos in the film was from none other than Pete Davidson! Charlie said, "Pete is a giant 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' fan, so he really wanted to work with me and I of course love Pete on SNL. Who doesn't like him? And so yeah, we were psyched." "I Want You Back" is streaming on Prime Video now.