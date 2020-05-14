Also available on the NBC app

Charlie Day's famous "Horrible Bosses" scene with Jennifer Aniston was just as memorable for him as it was for fans! The actor and wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis tell Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that he and the superstar's most intimate on-screen moment was actually shot their first day on set together. Though Charlie joked it was "humiliating" for him, he praised Jen for being the ultimate professional and fun co-star. And, he's down for not only a virtual sequel to the comedy franchise, but also an "It's Always Sunny" reunion! The couple goes on to share details about their A-list collaboration for "A Night of Covenant House Stars," streaming on Amazon, YouTube and more on May 18, and how quarantining at home with their 8-year-old son is going. For more information, go to www.covenanthouse.org

