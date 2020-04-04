Also available on the nbc app

Charli D'Amelio, one of TikTok's biggest stars, created the #DistanceDance challenge to encourage everyone to stay home. For the first 3 million people who post their own version of the dance, tag Charli and use the hashtag #distancedance, Procter & Gamble will make a donation to Feeding America and Matthew 25 to help families in need. Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, Zuri Hall and Sibley Scoles gave the dance their best shot!

