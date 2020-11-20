Also available on the nbc app

Charli D’Amelio is focusing on positivity. The TikTok star recently got backlash from a video where she appeared to complain about a meal prepared by her personal chef and jokingly complained about not having 100 million followers on TikTok. After receiving heat online and losing over a million followers on TikTok she’s trying to remain positive, sharing her outlook on Twitter. “Tomorrow I will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face! At the end of the day I know I am a good person with a good heart and I will never change that about myself. I love you all!!” she wrote.

