Charli D'Amelio is opening up with her fans. The 16-year-old TikTok star took to Instagram to reveal to she has been struggling with an eating disorder. "I've always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I've never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders. It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world. I've been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately I hope that by sharing this, I can help someone else. I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors."

