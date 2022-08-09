Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Charli D'Amelio Laughs Off The Question About A Special Someone: 'I Have A Friend'

CLIP08/09/22

Charli D'Amelio joined Mario Lopez and Zuri Hall on "Access Daily" to talk about her new perfume line "Born Dreamer." The TikTok star known for her viral dancing videos has become quite business savvy, recently going to France to test her new fragrance for herself. Despite her celebrity status, she still has time to attend her high school prom, and when asked if there's a special someone, Charli said, "I have a friend." "Born Dreamer" perfume is out now.

