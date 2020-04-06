Also available on the nbc app

Charli D'Amelio is doing her part to flatten the curve with the #DistanceDance. The TikTok superstar told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall all about her viral campaign and even gave a quick tutorial breaking down the moves! To join in on the trend, just post your own video using #DistanceDance and tag @charlidamelio! For the first 3 million posts, P&G will make a donation to Feeding America and Matthew 25. Charli is also hosting an Instagram Live dance party this Friday at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT.

