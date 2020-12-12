Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Charley Pride, Country Music Pioneer, Dies At 86 After Battling COVID-19

CLIP12/12/20
Also available on the nbc app

The country music world is mourning an icon. Legendary singer-songwriter Charley Pride died on Dec. 12 at age 86. His rep confirmed the sad news in a press release, sharing that Pride passed away in Dallas from complications of COVID-19. Pride was known as country's first Black superstar, delivering 52 Top 10 hits, winning multiple Grammys and becoming RCA Records' top-selling country artist, all between 1967 and 1987. His passing comes just one month after he made his final public appearance at the 2020 CMA Awards, where he received Lifetime Achievement honors and performed his 1971 classic "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" alongside Jimmie Allen.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, charley pride, charley pride dead, charley pride death, charley pride covid, country music, celebrity deaths, music
S0 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.