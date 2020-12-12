Also available on the nbc app

The country music world is mourning an icon. Legendary singer-songwriter Charley Pride died on Dec. 12 at age 86. His rep confirmed the sad news in a press release, sharing that Pride passed away in Dallas from complications of COVID-19. Pride was known as country's first Black superstar, delivering 52 Top 10 hits, winning multiple Grammys and becoming RCA Records' top-selling country artist, all between 1967 and 1987. His passing comes just one month after he made his final public appearance at the 2020 CMA Awards, where he received Lifetime Achievement honors and performed his 1971 classic "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" alongside Jimmie Allen.

