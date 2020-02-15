Access Hollywood
Charles Barkley Weighs In On Kobe Bryant's Past: We're Not Trying To Make Him A Hero

CLIP02/14/20
Charles Barkley has added his take on the controversy over Kobe Bryant's past. In an exclusive interview with "Today," Barkley reflected on his fellow NBA legend's legacy and the discussion of Bryant's 2003 rape charge that was later dropped, saying that he believes it's possible to acknowledge "the picture in totality" while celebrating Bryant's excellence as an athlete. Gayle King also accepted Snoop Dogg's apology for his vicious reaction to her Bryant questions in an interview with Lisa Leslie. And, Justin Bieber honored Bryant by wearing his jersey for an emotional and wide-ranging discussion with Apple Music's Zane Lowe premiering Saturday, Feb. 15.

Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Kobe Bryant, kobe bryant death, Kobe Bryant helicopter, Charles Barkley, Gayle King, Snoop Dogg, Lisa Leslie, justin bieber, gayle king kobe bryant, snoop dogg gayle king, deaths
S20202 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
