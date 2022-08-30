Main Content

Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle Of Sadness' Star, Dead At 32 After Sudden Illness

Charlbi Dean has died suddenly at 32, NBC News has confirmed. A rep for the actress and model told NBC that Dean passed away on Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness, but the illness has not yet been disclosed. The South African native had been acting since 2010 but recently made her big break, as she stars in the upcoming film "Triangle of Sadness," which is set for release on Oct. 7. The film won The Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year.

