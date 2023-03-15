Main Content

Charity Lawson Announced As New 'Bachelorette'

Charity Lawson from Zach Shallcross' season of ABC's "The Bachelor" has been announced as "The Bachelorette!" Charity made it to the final four and hometown dates on Monday night, but she was sent home. On Tuesday at the "Women Tell All," "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer broke the news to Charity and she expressed how excited she was for the opportunity. Charity is a 27-year-old -erapist from Georgia and she is now the fourth black woman to lead "The Bachelorette" franchise.

