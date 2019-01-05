Chantel Jeffries Reveals She Was Voted 'Most Likely To Be Famous' In High School

Chantel Jeffries talks with Access at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and reveals what her senior superlative was in high school. And, she raves about Diplo!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, BMAs 2019, billboard music awards, BBMA, billboard music awards 2019, Billboard music awards, bbmas, 2019 bbmas, 2019 billboard music awards, music, musicians, award shows, Chantel Jeffries, Chantel Jeffries interview, Chantel Jeffries justin bieber, justin bieber
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.