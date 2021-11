Also available on the nbc app

Lenny Kravitz has truly aged like fine wine - and even Channing Tatum agrees! The music icon took to Instagram to post a steamy pic of himself showing off his chiseled abs while making coffee in the kitchen, to which Channing commented, "Good god man ... What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?"

