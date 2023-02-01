Main Content

Channing Tatum Was 'Very Open' With Salma Hayek When They First Met: 'Kindred Spirit'

CLIP02/01/23

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek are opening up about their friendship. While chatting with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, the pair shared their first impressions of one another. Salma said Channing was honest the first time they met in person, sharing a story about a date he went on after his divorce from Jenna Dewan. "He was very open, very personal, and I really connected with him of a story he told about a date that shocked me," she said. "Magic Mike's Last Dance" opens in theaters on Feb. 10.

