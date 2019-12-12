Also available on the NBC app

Channing Tatum is teaching his daughter how to fight like a champ! The actor posted a super cute video on IGTV showing his daughter Everly learning some boxing news from her superstar dad. "She (loves) punching dad !" the caption reads. "This is only 1/16 how long this went for hahaha she an animal. We love wrestling and boxing and we keep it fun. I heard once that martial arts was only created to take the mystery out of fight." Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who is currently expecting a baby with Steve Kazee.

