Also available on the nbc app

Channing Tatum is showing off his toned physique. The “Magic Mike” star took to Instagram to show off his muscles in a shirtless selfie. “It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks,” the caption reads.

Appearing: