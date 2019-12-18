Also available on the NBC app

Channing Tatum is opening up about his fears as a single father. The actor discussed parenthood following his divorce from Jenna Dewan when he appeared on an episode of "Running Wild With Bear Grylls." He shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife. "I never in a million years thought I would be a single dad now," Channing said. "It's scary, to be completely honest." He also admitted that raising a young girl can be challenging at times. "It's a lot of pressure, like, all the female stuff. I'm gonna have a really hard time, probably, having a dialogue with her because I just don't have that."

Appearing: