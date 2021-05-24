Main Content

Channing Tatum is showing off his ripped physique and sharing his new workout regimen! The “Magic Mike” actor posted a video of himself on the beach heading out of the water after completing a 2-mile ocean swim. “I have done all kinds of bull**** to get in or stay in shape. Almost everything you can think of,” he said. “And I have to say nothing yet has been more suffocating and exhausting and effective than freestyle wrestling or open ocean water swimming.”

