Channing Tatum is proving he is the ultimate #girldad by getting into the magical business of storytelling! The "Magic Mike" star took to Instagram to reveal that he wrote his first children's book dubbed "The One and Only Sparkella" and dedicated it to his daughter Everly. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading," he shared.

