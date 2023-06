Channing Tatum is stunned after hearing from Meg Boggs, a woman who inspires others with her book "Fitness for Every Body," which is about her journey to weight loss and self-love. Channing applauds her and admits that he wouldn't work out nearly as hard if he didn't have to be naked in so many of his movies. Tune in for more with Channing Tatum.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight