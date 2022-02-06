Main Content

Channing Tatum Offers To Write A Role For Lenny Kravitz In 'Magic Mike 3' If He Wants It

Channing Tatum and his "Dog" co-director Reid Carolin tell Access Hollywood's Scott Evans how Channing's real-life bond with his beloved late pup helped inspire the film, in theaters Feb. 18. The actor also teases what's to come for "Magic Mike 3" and reveals he'd be willing to write Lenny Kravitz a role in the sequel if he's up for it. And, Channing shares about working with Brad Pitt in "The Lost City" and jokes whether his own attempt at a "Legends of the Fall" look in the film works or not.

