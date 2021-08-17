Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Channing Tatum Jumps In A Pool With Sandra Bullock In His Arms As Film Wraps

CLIP08/16/21
Also available on the nbc app

Channing Tatum is making a splash and dragging Sandra Bullock along with him! The "Logan Lucky" star and the Oscar-winning actress wrapped production on their action-packed romantic comedy "Lost City of D" this week, and they celebrated by taking a dip in the pool. Channing swept Sandra into his arms and was ready to jump right in, but Sandy was a bit nervous! After they hit the water, the two laughed and embraced, with the "21 Jump Street" actor planting a kiss on his leading lady's cheek.

Appearing:
Tags: channing tatum, Sandra Bullock, movie, Hollywood, celebrity
S2021 E02 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.