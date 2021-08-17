Also available on the nbc app

Channing Tatum is making a splash and dragging Sandra Bullock along with him! The "Logan Lucky" star and the Oscar-winning actress wrapped production on their action-packed romantic comedy "Lost City of D" this week, and they celebrated by taking a dip in the pool. Channing swept Sandra into his arms and was ready to jump right in, but Sandy was a bit nervous! After they hit the water, the two laughed and embraced, with the "21 Jump Street" actor planting a kiss on his leading lady's cheek.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution