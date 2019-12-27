Channing Tatum Joins Celebrity-Packed Dating App After Split From Jessie J (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Listen up, ladies! Channing Tatum is single and apparently ready to mingle. The "Magic Mike" star has joined the online dating community following his split from Jessie J, per multiple reports. Sources tell Us Weekly and E! News that Channing is now active on Raya, a private social network favored by celebrities and other public figures. Though Raya is designed for an exclusive, A-list clientele, Channing pokes a little fun at his pre-fame days with a cheeky bio, according to one insider.

