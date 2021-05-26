Also available on the nbc app

Channing Tatum is baring it all! The actor posted a nude selfie on the set of his new movie “The Lost City of D” on his Instagram Story on Tuesday and can we just say, his abs are rock solid! The 41-year-old took the sexy snap in the mirror of a makeup trailer and strategically placed a monkey emoji over the lower half of his body. "You know when you in the make-up trailer a------- naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s--- on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie,” he wrote in the steamy pic. And even though the “Magic Mike” star is showing off his ripped body he also kept it real with fans writing “and yes I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp” on the side of the picture. Channing is starring in the action packed rom-com “The Lost City of D” alongside Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe.

