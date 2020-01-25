Also available on the nbc app

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back in a big way! After weeks of speculation that the exes had gotten back together, they confirmed that they’re giving their love another shot by stepping out at the MusiCares Person of the Year event. Channing and Jessie shared lots of loved-up Instagram photos and videos of their special night out, and the “Logan Lucky” actor called his girlfriend a “sculpture of magic” in one. Channing also reportedly defended Jessie after a troll criticized their relationship, writing in a now-deleted comment that there is “nobody more beautiful and stunning than Jess.”

