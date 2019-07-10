Access Hollywood
Chance The Rapper: After I Didn't Get Simba Role, Donald Glover Got Me Tiny Part In ‘Lion King’

Chance the Rapper almost snagged the lead role in "The Lion King." The rapper revealed to Access that he auditioned for the role as Simba in the new live-action movie, but his close pal, Donald Glover, ended up getting the coveted role. However, Chance wasn't completely out of luck! The artist also dished to Access that he was appointed a "nostalgia consultant" and has a tiny role in the film.

