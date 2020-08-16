Also available on the NBC app

Chaka Khan wasn't so sure about one of her most iconic songs! When Access Hollywood's Scott Evans asked the music superstar if she knew "I'm Every Woman" would be so pivotal, she replied, "Absolutely not. In fact, I was scared. I was like, 'I'm not gonna sing this friggin' song. I liked it, but I said, 'I'm not saying to anybody I'm every anything,' you know? I just couldn't relate to that, and I grew into the song. I had to live that live until I became worthy of that song." Chaka Khan also joked about joining her daughter in a TikTok dance, revealed what shows she's been binge-watching in quarantine and spilled details about the development of her "The One and Only Ivan" character, a Polish chicken named Henrietta. "The One and Only Ivan" is available to stream Aug. 21 on Disney+.

