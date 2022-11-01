Simone Ledward Boseman is remembering her late husband Chadwick Boseman. In her first interview since the actor’s tragic passing in 2020, Simone opened up to Whoopi Goldberg for an ABC exclusive about the "most challenging two years" of her life. "I can't believe that I was so lucky. I can't believe that I got to love this person, and I also got them to love me too," she shared.

