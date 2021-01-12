Also available on the nbc app

Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman was brought to tears at the 30th Annual Gotham Awards where she accepted the Actor Tribute award on his behalf. While he was awarded the Actor Tribute prize, Boseman was also nominated for his final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which is currently on Netflix. He played Levee opposite Viola Davis. But the award for Best Actor ultimately went to Riz Ahmed for his role in “Sound Of Metal.”

Appearing: