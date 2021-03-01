Also available on the nbc app

The late Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role as Levi in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” His wife Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award on his behalf, getting emotional and tearing up while speaking about what her husband would have thought about winning the award, what he would have said and who he would have thanked that made a lasting impact on his career.

