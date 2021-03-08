Also available on the nbc app

Taylor Simone Ledward, wife of the late Chadwick Boseman, stepped in to accept his posthumous Critics Choice Award. Chadwick won Best Actor for his portrayal of Levee Green in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," his final film role. Taylor told viewers that the honor was bittersweet. “It has to be said aloud that, for those of us who know Chad – intimately, personally, professionally, those he taught, those he gave a word of advice, those who taught him – it is so hard to find a celebratory feeling in these moments. … But his work deserves this, his work in this film deserves this. He deserves this,” she said in part.

